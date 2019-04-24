Viral pepper spray video addressed in Tamarac city commission meeting

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Viral video of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy pepper spraying a teenager was the topic of discussion in a Tamarac City Commission meeting on Wednesday morning.

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, along with two school board members, addressed the commission board members with opposing views on how the situation that happened on April 18 should be handled.

“I’m outraged. This is becoming the norm in Broward County. We had an African-American girl beat up in Coral Springs a couple of months ago, a 14-year-old,” said Dr. Rosalind Osgood. “Now we have an African-American kid at McDonald’s beat up. We have somebody shoot up a school of 17 kids and they get an escort to jail.”

In the video that has received nationwide attention, BSO deputy Sgt. Greg LaCerra could be seen pepper-spraying the 15-year-old before he was tackled to the ground.

Another deputy, Christopher Krickovich, could then be seen punching Rolle and slamming his head while he lay face down on the ground.

A union representative said the deputies reacted as they were trained, but Tony placed the two deputies on suspension pending investigation.

All charges were dropped by the Broward State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday against the teenager, Delucca Rolle, in the video.

“I think that the same way we saw our community come together for the students in Parkland, I think that the community needs to come together for this issue,” said Broward County Commissioner Michael Udine.

Additional after school activities was brought up as a suggestion to avoid situations like this, where the students had planned a fight outside of the fast food restaurant.

“I recommend that we sit down with the students to figure out what their needs are,” said school board member Lori Alhadeff.

Rolle was originally charged with trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence, which are charges Tony did not want to see dropped.

“I believe in the sheriff when he says he is going to do his job. I have to have faith,” said commission board member Michelle J. Gomez.

One commissioner questioned Tony’s decision to suspend two of the three officers shown in the video. Tony responded by saying there is an active investigation into the incident.

“We are looking at every single body cam video from every single deputy. We are looking at the McDonald’s video. There is a ton of things that needs to be done including witness videos and everything else,” said Tony.

