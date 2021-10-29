A violent crash was caught on camera in West Palm Beach.

Video posted by West Palm Beach Police shows the incident, which took place around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday.

A driver is seen speeding around a corner and losing control and crashing into a pole, just feet away from where several officers were sitting.

The officers quickly jump into action and respond to the wreck and are seen pulling the driver out of the vehicle.

“Just shocked, amazed, and thanks to god that everyone was OK, especially my officers because they were right there. In one fell swoop, I could’ve been at a loss of four officers,” Assistant Chief of Police Tameca West told WPTV.

It is unclear if the driver sustained any injuries, but police said on Facebook that “Thankfully, everyone is fine.”

