Vigil planned for local comedian fatally shot in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones will host a vigil for a local comedian who was fatally shot outside his business in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along Northwest 95th Street and 31st Avenue, just before 1:45 p.m., Tuesday.

Investigators said 35-year-old Juan Luis Martinez, a popular comedian and business owner, was shot after an ongoing dispute with a neighboring business owner escalated.

Police said Martinez had gotten into a fight with his neighbor earlier in the day, who then informed his son, 36-year-old Adrian Dorta-Martinez.

According to police, Dorta-Martinez then confronted Martinez outside his barbershop, which led to a brawl and the eventual fatal shooting.

Dorta-Martinez made an appearance in court Wednesday, where he was charged with first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, 7News cameras captured a growing memorial outside Martinez’s shop.

Loved ones said they are trying to raise money for funeral expenses and that they would like to have him buried in the Dominican Republic.

A vigil is planned to take place outside the barbershop at 7 p.m.

Click here to contribute to the family’s GoFundMe campaign.

