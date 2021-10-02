ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of crews spanned out all across Central Florida, but the cross-county search for Miya Marcano is still turning up no sign of the 19-year-old with South Florida ties.

Marcano and her family have also been getting cross-county support from Lauderhill all the way to Orlando.

Loved ones are still trying to just hold onto any kind of hope one week since her disappearance.

At a vigil held Friday outside the 19-year-old’s Orlando apartment, Marcano’s family gathered, and the outpouring of emotion was palpable. It seemed like the week’s stress all came tumbling out of them, as they remain no closer to finding her.

A priest led the group in prayer.

“We gather with candles lit, to light the way home,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued their search in New Smyrna Beach, focused on a swampy, not easily accessible area off Third Avenue, less than a mile from the shore.

Authorities searched the area on foot, with drones and in airboats for hours, but what they found, if anything, remains unknown.

Marcano’s family said they were told 27-year-old Armando Caballero’s phone was tracked to the area.

Caballero was a maintenance man at Marcano’s complex. He was found dead in a garage at another complex 35 minutes away.

Caballero took his own life, and what he knew went with him.

“It’s absolute anger,” said Carol Hylton, a family friend, “because the suspect is now gone, so you can just imagine that just makes the situation even worse.”

Friends handed out flyers wherever they could, hoping for that one piece of information that could make all the difference.

“We’re not giving up,” said Michael Hylton. “When the camera leaves or the police leaves, we’re not giving up.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced a $15,000 reward for information that leads them to Marcano.

