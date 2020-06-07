Vigil held for Black Lives Matter in Fort Lauderdale to help heal hurting community

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Community organizers in Fort Lauderdale hosted a Black Lives Matter vigil in an effort to help the community heal.

It happened Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Church at Northwest 39th Street and 21st Ave.

Organizers said the event was meant to create a space where people could mourn the loss of black lives.

Tiffany Burks, an organizer, said, “Our healing has to be the center of our movement, because if we don’t heal then our movements our doomed to fail. That’s why we center this activity and why we think it’s very intentional about our healing and our collective healing with each other.”

The vigil was a black only space, but others hosted an affinity space at the same time to discuss how they could support black lives.

