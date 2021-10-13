COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Miya Marcano received a final farewell in Cooper City on Wednesday.

Family and friends gathered at the Cooper City Church of God for a viewing in honor of the 19-year-old.

Her funeral will take place on Thursday.

The 19-year-old was found dead after her family reported her missing in Orlando, following her missed flight home to South Florida.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Caballero, who took his own life shortly after Marcano was reported missing, was the only suspect in her case.

