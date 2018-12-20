Viewing held for MDPD officer killed in ATV crash

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Friends and family members gathered to pay their respects for a Miami-Dade Police officer killed in an all terrain vehicle crash.

The funeral for Officer Jermaine Brown was held at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church in Miami, Thursday.

Brown was a 15-year veteran with the department.

The 46-year-old died last week while on duty when his police ATV slammed into a tree along a canal near U.S. 1 and Southwest 211th Street.

Brown will be buried on Friday.

