SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A final farewell is scheduled for South Florida rapper, XXXTentacion Wednesday.

Fans have been leaving tributes to the rapper since he was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach last week.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, from noon to 6 p.m.

There is a strict no camera policy inside the viewing.

