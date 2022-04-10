FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Honor Flight South Florida honored war heroes with one more mission: a trip to the nation’s capital.

Veterans who served in the Vietnam War and Korean conflict boarded a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, early Saturday morning.

“Today means something so special and grateful. I can’t believe it,” said retired U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manny Price.

The latest Honor Flight escorting South Florida veterans to Washington, D.C., took place after COVID kept the flights grounded.

Diane Crites’ husband, Don, was on the flight with their son Justin as his father’s caretaker.

“He’s been waiting two years to take this flight, but because of COVID, they canceled it,” said Crites. “He was very excited to go to Washington, and I can’t wait for him to get home.”

On board for this journey were veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and now the Vietnam War.

“It’s the welcome they never got when they came home from Vietnam,” said Mike Chok, who greeted the Honor Flight veterans.

“Going to Washington, D.C., and seeing the Capitol, and everything that this country stands for, it’s just phenomenal. I had such a great day. The people were fabulous,” said Price.

The trips were fully funded by donations to the nonprofit Honor Flight Network, wallowing veterans to visit the memorials to those who served our country during those wars and pay tribute to those service members killed in action.

For many, it was an incredible end to an amazing day.

“I had the most wonderful day of my life today,” said Price.

7News cameras captured handshakes and fist bumps, as the veterans were greeted by family, friends and the community upon their return to South Florida.

“I’m really teary-eyed, because there are so many people, incredible, that come out on their, whatever they are doing on a Saturday night, just to see a local veteran? Especially a Vietnam veteran? This amazes me. It’s in my heart,” said Robert S. McConnachie, a Vietnam War veteran.

For more information on donating to Honor Flight South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.