Video shows woman taking Trump campaign sign from front yard of SW Miami-Dade home

MIAMI (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a woman taking a presidential campaign sign from the front yard of a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened on Southwest 80th Street, Friday.

The video shows a woman pull up to the home, get out of her car, run and take the sign from the yard.

Once she takes the sign, she hops back into a blue car and drives away.

Marek Sala, the homeowner, said he knew an incident like this may happen.

“This creation of hate without limits on a daily basis, it must have this result because you always have people, you know, they don’t think,” Sala said. “That’s the problem. Manipulation, indoctrination is what’s happening, and that’s bad.”

Sala said he is not pressing charges because he wants the video and story to stop the woman from repeating the theft again.

