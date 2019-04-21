Video shows woman swiping package from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood man hopes clear surveillance video will lead police to the woman who, he said, snatched a package from his front porch in broad daylight.

The doorbell camera footage captured the brazen theft outside Nicholas Ecock’s home near North 14th Way and 15th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

A young woman is seen attempting to hide her face as she walked up to the front door and snatched the parcel. She is then seen sprinting to a getaway car, opening the rear driver’s side door and getting in.

“It kind of irks me, ’cause I work my butt off,” said Ecock. “I’m a young guy, paid this house all by myself, just moved into Florida, and now I’m getting crime-ridden, and I’m not too happy about it.”

The victim said he had recently moved into the neighborhood from New York and was hoping to start a new life in a nice neighborhood.

Wednesday’s theft was not what he was expecting.

Ecock said he installed cameras around his house in March after noticing an increase of small crimes in the area.

“There’s been a lot of petty thefts going on around here,” he said.

The victim was able to immediately notify police about the theft.

Fortunately, Ecock said, what was taken wasn’t worth much.

“They risked a felony, five years in prison or a $250,000 fine, for a $17 pair of Amazon sunglasses,” he said.

Ecock might not be the only victim. A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows the dark-colored car driving down the street while the young girl slowly walks behind it, likely searching for other potential packages to snatch.

While Ecock hopes these porch pirates are caught soon, he said he’s glad they didn’t strike earlier in the day, or it would have wrecked his wife’s birthday.

“I was glad it wasn’t her birthday present that was delivered that morning,” he said. “I’m glad that wasn’t stolen.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.