Video shows woman running across I-95 while naked

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida man’s eye-opening discovery is quickly going viral after he spotted a naked woman on Interstate 95.

Richard Griffin captured the unbelievable sight on the interstate near Flagler Beach, Friday.

The woman could be seen crossing the road while a man with a dog trails behind her.

Griffin said the incident happened so fast, Florida Highway Patrol didn’t have time to respond.

Griffin said it looked like the pair was catching their escaped dog and that it’s a miracle they crossed all six lanes without causing an accident.

