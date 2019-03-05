Video shows woman punching elderly cashier during theft at Coral Springs Lowe’s

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a woman who was caught on surveillance video punching an elderly cashier while allegedly stealing money from a Lowe’s in Coral Springs.

The security footage showed the subject dashing out the door after stealing money at the retailer near West Sample Road and Turtle Creek Drive, Monday.

An elderly cashier confronted the thief and was punched at least once in the face.

Officials said the crook took off in a car waiting outside.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.