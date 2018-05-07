Video shows Wilton Manors officer yanking K9 partner’s leash, causes uproar

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Wilton Manors Police officer has been reassigned from his K9 duties following a video posted on Facebook that showed him being rough with his canine partner.

The Facebook user who posted the video said the police officer followed him from Sunrise Boulevard to Powerline Road, Saturday. The user claimed the officer stopped him for illegal tints and then searched his car with the canine partner.

The video that has since gone viral shows the officer and the dog checking out the car. As they come around the vehicle, the officer is seen yanking on the dog’s leash and collar.

The man who recorded the video claimed that the officer got mad when the dog couldn’t find anything in the car.

The video, which has now gone viral with over 7,300 shares, has received responses from viewers saying the officer pulled on the dog’s collar for no apparent reason.

Wilton Manors Police are currently investigating the incident and have released a statement that reads in part, “Currently the canine partner is in the care of a veterinarian where a medical assessment is being conducted. Furthermore, our agency is conducting a full investigation into this matter and the officer has been reassigned from K9 duties pending this review.”

A citizen in Wilton Manors has also filed a report for animal abuse, saying the canine was indeed abused and that they should look into this matter.

