WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New video has been released showing a police officer throwing punches and a man on the ground being hit over and again.

The officer is being accused of excessive force, and the video showed more than punches.

Investigators said the officer went too far when he punched the man in the head up to 11 times, then kneeled on the suspect’s head to keep him under control.

The violent struggle between two West Palm Beach police officers and a suspect they were trying to arrest landed one of those officers on the other side of the law.

Officer Nicholas Lordi was called out to a grocery store on Nov. 1, 2019 to address a trespasser.

After a warning, Lordi tried to arrest the man, John Monroque.

Lordi and the second officer struggled to get him in handcuffs.

Surveillance video showed the three falling over.

Lordi is accused of using excessive force when he put Monroque in a headlock, punched him in the head and face several times and broke the 65-year-old’s nose.

A just completed Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation showed that after Monroque was handcuffed, Lordi also placed his knee on Monroque’s head.

Investigators said Lordi eventually stopped hitting the victim when an unidentified person stepped in and blocked Lordi from striking the man.

A photo showed what Monroque looked like after: bruised and bloodied.

He never hit back at the officers.

As for Lordi, the 34-year-old was arrested and appeared in court Wednesday.

“He’s served in the military. He’s done two tours of Afghanistan,” said Lordi’s Lawyer.

The Fraternal Order of Police in West Palm Beach stood beside Lordi and issued a statement that reads in part, “The actions he took in 2019 were fully justified. Officer Lordi feared for the life and safety of himself, his partner, and the public as a violent felon was trying to take an officer’s weapon.”

Lordi has since bonded out of jail.

