Video shows West Palm Beach bus driver knocking out passenger using N-word

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video on a West Palm Beach bus captured a bus driver knocking out a man who used the N-word and spit on him.

Surveillance cameras on a bus captured the incident back on May 13.

A white passenger could be seen taunting calling, the black bus driver the N-word.

The driver asked the man to stop. However, the man then spit on the driver, forcing him to fight back, knocking the passenger unconscious.

The bus driver was fired. However, his union plans to challenge the firing.

“Emotionally, the driver lost it and reacted in self-defense as well as reacted to being spat upon,” said Dwight Mattingly of the Amalgamated Transit Union, “and also, I think, anyone’s going to have a reaction when they’re spat upon, especially after being racially degraded.”

