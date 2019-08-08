Video shows victims being ambushed, robbed at gunpoint in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras were rolling the moment a pair of crooks ambushed and robbed two victims at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Miami restaurant.

Miami Police released footage of the armed robbery outside Clive’s Cafe near Northwest Second Avenue and 59th Street, Thursday.

“Anybody and everybody comes here,” said Bernard Borges, a longtime customer. “Even celebrities come here to eat.”

Investigators said two men ran up behind a man and woman, who were waiting for their food around 9:15 p.m., last Friday.

According to police, the robbers had their guns drawn and demanded the couple’s jewelry.

“It’s shocking because I literally eat here four times, five times a week,” said Borges.

The male victim could be seen in the video dropping to the ground while the second suspect stole the woman’s watch and purse.

“To just get your food, go out to your car and to be robbed at gunpoint not even knowing or expecting it,” said Borges, “and I wouldn’t expect it here, honestly.”

The crooks could be seen in the video fleeing the scene after the robbery.

Now, customers at the restaurant said they will be more cautious in the area.

“I’m going to look over my shoulders twice and be more mindful of my surroundings, especially at night,” said Borges.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this incident.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

