Video shows victim of Doral hit-and-run pounding on car window

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The victim of an alleged hit-and-run was seen pounding on the driver’s window at an intersection in Doral.

Cellphone cameras captured the confrontation along Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue, around 1:45 p.m, Wednesday.

Instagram page “Only in Dade” shared the video of what looked like a case of road rage at first glance.

However, Doral Police told 7News the man was actually the victim in a hit-and-run incident.

In the video footage, the victim could be seen walking to the back of his car and opening the trunk.

The man remained out of frame while at his trunk. Cars eventually started honking their horns, which got traffic moving again.

The alleged hit-and-run driver can then be seen in the video driving away from the scene as traffic moved along.

Video showed the victim getting back into his vehicle with the trunk still open to make a right turn on 87th Avenue before going out of frame.

Police said the victim got the license plate number of the alleged hit-and-run driver’s vehicle and called it in.

Officials added that the victim never should have gotten out of his vehicle in the first place.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

