Video shows victim of Doral hit-and-run pound on car window

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run victim was seen pounding an alleged hit-and-run driver’s window at a Doral intersection.

Witnesses captured a man pounding on another driver’s window at Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue around 1:45 p.m, Wednesday.

Only in Dade shared what, at first glance, looked to be a case of road rage.

Doral Police tell 7 News he was actually the victim in a hit-and-run.

Two cell phones captured the confrontation as the victim goes back to his car and pops the trunk.

Neither cell phone captured what he did at his trunk, but as horns started honking and traffic began moving again, the first car drives off. The victim jumps into his car, trunk still open, to make a right turn on 87th Avenue and out of frame.

Police said the victim got the license number and called it in, but also said he never should have gotten out of the car in the first place.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

