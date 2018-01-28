Video shows vandal spray-painting ‘X’ outside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The daughter of a South Florida homeowner is sharing her concerns, a day after a vandal was caught on surveillance video spray-painting a large “X” on her mother’s front door.

The daughter of the Southwest Miami-Dade resident, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said the man’s actions have filled her with worry. “A man came here, and he vandalized the home. He put an ‘X’ on the door,” she said.

Crystal-clear surveillance video shows the subject, seen wearing an olive green hoodie and black shorts, walking up to the white door and using a can of black spray paint, at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Besides leaving the “X,” he spray-painted “Pop 60 & Co.” on the ground several feet from the door.

The homeowner already filed a police report, but she’s so afraid for her family that she asked to conceal her identity.

“The police feel that he came on purpose to this home, but he probably had it mistaken,” said her daughter. “It was a mistake.”

The homeowner’s daughter said she is very frightened because her elderly mother was home at the time.

Her biggest fear is that the man in the olive green hoodie will come back. “My concern is that he still believes that this the place he needed to come and do this, and it’s not,” she said. “I’m afraid he’ll come back. I’m scared for her. I’m scared for us, our community.”

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.