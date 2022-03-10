NEAR FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Two men were caught on camera being a nuisance to an alligator that was protecting her nest.

Officials are looking for those men, who had no business harassing the Florida gator.

The two men can be seen trying to hit the animal and her nest with a tree branch at the Charlotte Harbour Environmental Center, near Fort Myers, Thursday.

The gator decided to head back into the water instead of attacking. The CEO of the environmental center explained what happened.

“Two individuals who came up to a fresh water pond where there’s a mama gator and her babies, and one of them can be seen stepping over into the path, into the habitat space, and trying to whack the mama gator with a branch, which is a very bad idea,” said Michael Bednar, CEO of Charlotte Harbour Environmental Center.

There’s even signs near the area where this happened, warning not to mess with the animals.

The CEO said it’s pretty incredible the alligator didn’t attack, especially as she was taking care of her babies.

When these men are caught, they will face several charges.

