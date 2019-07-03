Video shows thieves stealing trailer from Miami business

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance video from a Miami business captured thieves entering the parking lot and stealing a trailer.

The incident happened on Northwest 17th Avenue near 19th Street, just before 3 a.m., Wednesday.

The video showed the thieves entering the yard and driving off with the victim’s 2018 black trailer.

The trailer has the words “Iron Dog” engraved in yellow.

The video showed the thieves driving away in a red, older-model Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

If you have any information on this stolen trailer, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

