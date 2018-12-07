Video shows thieves stealing Christmas decorations from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding the thieves responsible for targeting two homes in a Hollywood neighborhood for holiday decorations.

Surveillance video captured one of the subjects in broad daylight as he rolled up an inflatable Santa Claus in the front yard of a home located along the 6600 block of Thomas Street, earlier this week.

Meanwhile, another camera showed his accomplice grabbing plush animals of Mickey and Minnie Mouse dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus from the front porch.

An inflatable reindeer was also stolen in the afternoon theft.

“It was for the grandchildren, so they could have fun and enjoy Christmas,” said homeowner Carlos Uzcategui as he spoke through a translator.

A long-haired subject was caught on surveillance video walking up to the front porch of another home down the street.

“They knocked on the door. They waited a little and then ran away when the lights came on,” said homeowner Steve Persaud.

Persaud did not lose any decorations, but other neighbors were not as fortunate.

Area resident Deborah Berardino said she was walking her dog when she noticed Uzcategui’s novelties were gone. She had a message for the culprits.

“There are children here. You’re taking away from the kids,” she said. “That’s what it’s all about: the kids.”

The decorations are not expensive, and neighbors don’t understand why anyone would run the risk.

“Everyone is so paranoid. People have concealed weapons,” said Persaud. “It could lead to stuff that it shouldn’t even lead to.”

These neighbors have a name for whoever is responsible.

“That’s the Grinch! Who would take that?” said Berardino.

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

