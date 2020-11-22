Video shows thieves ripping off beer from Fort Lauderdale 7-Eleven

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured two thieves take cases of beer from a 7-Eleven in Fort Lauderdale, and police said this was not the first time they have ripped off stores in the area.

The theft happened on Thursday at the store along the 2600 block of Davie Boulevard.

Wahid, who did not provide her last name, was working at the store when the thieves walked in.

“They grabbed the beer, and they bolted out,” she said. “They stole from our store, and I know that they’ve stolen from other stores in the area.”

In the video, the crooks could be seen walking into the store before heading to the back. Seconds later, they come back into view and walk out of the store without paying for the alcoholic beverages.

They then hopped into a Nissan Altima sedan with a damaged passenger-side door.

The convenience store employees hope the images of the crooks will help stop the stealing spree.

“As soon as I saw them, I got their descriptions, and I immediately told my manager,” Wahid said. “I got as much as I could to describe them, so we could find them and stop them since they stole from our store.”

Authorities said the crooks have hit 7-Elevens in several other Broward cities, including Sunrise and Oakland Park.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

