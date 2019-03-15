Video shows thief swiping package from SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner is asking for the public’s help to catch a porch pirate who targeted his home.

Doorbell camera video captured the man, seen wearing a black baseball cap, a white T-shirt and dark colored pants, as he grabbed a package outside a house along Southwest 189th Street and 132nd Avenue, back in February.

Officials said the subject took off on a bicycle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.