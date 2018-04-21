WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are hoping clear surveillance video will help them catch a man who, they said, stole a new iPhone from a cellphone store in Weston.

The security footage shows the crafty crook as he disconnects a security cable from an iPhone X at the AT&T Store along Weston Road and North Commerce Parkway, Feb. 25.

He is then seen putting the phone back on the shelf and walking away.

A short time later he came back, grabbed the smartphone and slowly slid it in into his pocket before leaving the store.

If you recognize him and have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.