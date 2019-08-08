Video shows thief stealing pickup truck outside NW Miami-Dade Walmart

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help as they seek to put the brakes on a truck thief in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Newly released surveillance video shows the subject approaching a white Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the Walmart along Northwest 79th Street and 32nd Avenue, July 13.

Police said the thief used a tool to break inside the pickup. The security footage shows him driving off in the vehicle.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

