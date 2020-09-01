Video shows thief stealing from SW Miami-Dade home’s front porch

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera stealing boxes from a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A man pulled up to a home along Southwest 62nd Avenue and 102nd Street on Tuesday, got out, grabbed several boxes from the front porch and drove away.

The victim said the deliveries contained perfume and textbooks.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.