Video shows teens ambushed by robbers in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Two Miami teens who were caught on surveillance video being ambushed by a group of robbers in broad daylight refused to go down without a fight.

The street scuffle went down while the victims were walking home from school in the area of Northwest 35th Avenue and Ninth Street, on Valentine’s Day, just after noon.

One of the victims told police he had a sense they were in danger. Moments later, officials said, the subjects approached them from behind.

It was then when the teens realized they were about to be robbed and started to defend themselves.

The footage shows the ensuing brawl, as the robbers threw punches and chased the teens, even slamming one of the victims to the ground.

Once on the sidewalk, one of the subjects could be seen going through one of the victims’ pockets.

Officials said the crooks snatched a cellphone and a pair of keys before getting away.

Investigators described their getaway car as a red, possible newer model Toyota Camry or Corolla.

If you know anything about this attack and robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

