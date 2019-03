PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly-released surveillance video shows the vehicle that belongs to a man who, police said, drove up to a teenage girl at an apartment complex in Pembroke Pines and exposed himself to her.

Friday night area residents remained on edge about the Feb. 22 incident along North University Drive, off Douglas Road.

“It’s not something normal to be happening,” said an area resident.

The surveillance video shows the subject as he pulls up in a white SUV with a distinctive dark color on the driver’s side door.

Investigators said the girl had just gotten off a school bus and was heading home when the subject approached her.

Officials said the man screamed sexual advances to the teen while his shorts were pulled down and his genitals were exposed.

Even more disturbing, police said, the driver recorded the entire exchange with the girl on his smartphone.

After the brief exchange, detectives said, the subject drove off and the girl ran home unharmed.

Neighbors were left stunned when they learned of the incident.

“I don’t like that. I wouldn’t want that happening to me or my sister or my mom,” said an area resident.

Investigators said the driver is in his 40s, has short gray hair and a salt-and-pepper beard. He was wearing a T-shirt and gray gym shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

