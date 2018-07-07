NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows a driver heading against traffic along Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, moments before he was involved in a fatal crash that claimed a man’s life.

The footage shows an SUV speeding north along the southbound express lanes of the highway, seconds before it collided with the victim’s car, Thursday.

Investigators said a German exchange student, later identified as Mathias Akwa, was killed in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 27-year-old William Ferguson survived. He was treated for his injuries and is now facing charges.

