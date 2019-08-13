Video shows SUV driver crashing into porch of Miami home, fleeing

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a driver crashed their car into the porch outside of a Miami home and fled from the scene.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 32nd Street and 13th Avenue at around 7 a.m., Tuesday.

Surveillance video from outside a neighbor’s home captures the Dodge Durango stopped at a nearby intersection before the SUV accelerates straight into the house.

Seconds later, two people could be seen running away from the scene of the crash.

7News cameras captured the damaged black SUV being towed away from the scene.

Several damaged cement pillars and debris could also be seen along the front of the house.

A woman and her elderly mother were inside of the home at the time of the crash and said they are shaken up but are thankful they were not injured.

The homeowner’s insurance company will not cover the damage to the home, stating her coverage does not cover car accidents.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.