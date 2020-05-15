Video shows SUV crashing through SW Miami-Dade home’s backyard

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured an SUV crashing through a Southwest Miami-Dade home’s pool deck after the driver suffered a medical emergency while behind the wheel.

Normally, Carlos Lago and his family would be enjoying the day outside, but due to the rainy weather on Friday, the family was inside when the Toyota RAV4 came barreling through, skipped across their pool and ended up in the home’s front yard.

He said 11-year-old Sabrina and her 2-year-old brother often use the patio. Sabrina loves to swim and performs gymnastics in the backyard, and her brother’s toys can be found throughout the outdoor space.

“I just love playing outside,” Sabrina said.

Following the crash, the pool area could be seen littered with bits of fence, car parts and pieces of stone chipped off from the out-of-control SUV. The woman who was driving was said to have had a medical emergency when the crash occurred.

Earlier Friday, several men could be seen working on the family’s pool, but they were not there when the crash happened.

The family has been wanting a nearby guardrail extended, so their home is better protected from vehicles that could veer off Southwest 136th Street.

They said this kind of crash has happened to their neighbors, who heard, saw and recorded the crash’s aftermath.

“I saw it right after it happened,” Victor Hernandez said. “We were coming, and we see the whole– and people running out. I was like, ‘Did the car just go through that gate?'”

The woman involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.