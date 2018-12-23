Video shows suspected drunk driver weaving on I-95 — without 2 tires

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida visitor took out his cellphone and recorded a most unusual sight on Interstate 95: a driver who appeared to be under the influence, swerving through traffic in a car that was missing the two right-side tires.

Tyler Melenchuk was in Miami riding with some friends, Friday night, when they witnessed something on the highway that looked like a scene out of an action movie.

“So we’re following behind this vehicle, and he’s swerving around, and we finally figured out that he was missing a tire on the right side,” said Melenchuk, ” so he’s riding on the freeway at this point now at about 45 miles an hour for a good 10 minutes, at least, and we found out later that he was missing both [right-side] tires on the vehicle.”

For nearly 20 minutes, Melenchuk and his friends followed the dangerous driver, watching the car in front of them weave in and out of traffic. They followed the car north until past the Hallandale Beach Boulevard exit.

As the man accelerated, smoke started coming from the right side of the car.

Eventually, a woman in front boxed him in by abruptly stopping. That’s when, Melenchuk said, he and his friends stopped, too.

“A woman finally pulled in front of him and we boxed him in. We pulled in behind,” he said. “He got out of his vehicle, and he was rather drunk.”

When the man finally stepped out of the car, he was confronted by that woman who got him to stop.

“You’re [expletive] up! You’re [expletive] up, bro! Look at your car!” the woman is heard telling the driver in the video.

Melenchuk said the man insisted that his brakes weren’t working, but the people who stopped him weren’t buying it.

“It’s incredible that you could be driving that long, that impaired, and go that fast and stay on the road, with vehicles whipping by in the fast lane as well, without him killing anyone.” he said. “It was pretty surprising.”

The woman who initially boxed the driver in called police, but Melenchuk and his friends left before authorities arrived.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not immediately return 7News’ calls for more information on who the driver is and whether he faces any charges.

