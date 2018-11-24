PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the tense moments when an altercation between two men inside a Broward County Transit bus in Plantation escalated into gun violence, sending one of them to the hospital and triggering a search for the shooter.

According to Plantation Police, the incident took place near Broward Boulevard and Nob Hill Road, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Clear surveillance video shows a heated altercation between the men while the bus was in motion. The shouting escalated into a physical fight, and seconds later, a gunshot is heard.

The footage then shows one of the men, 24-year-old Michael Porter, seen wearing a black Reebok shirt, holding a gun. He is then seen grabbing his belongings and fleeing the scene.

Another camera showed passengers running for cover as they tried to exit the bus as quickly as possible. No one else was hurt.

Updated description of suspect still outstanding in City of Plantation. Dark skin black male, 5'2 to 5'3 stocky build, late 20's early 30's, last seen wearing black Reebok shirt w/ white t-shirt underneath, frayed jean shorts. Subject had a lanyard type necklace & was carrying — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 24, 2018

Police set up a perimeter and shut down Broward Boulevard near Nob Hill Road while searching for Porter.

Meanwhile, paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a Level 1 trauma alert. The victim is now in stable condition.

As police searched for the gunman, some area residents were blocked from going home.

In reference to the road and neighborhood closure in the area of West Broward Blvd and Nob Hill Road, the area has been reopened. Thank you for your patience. As always, if you see or hear anything suspicious, call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or 9-1-1. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 25, 2018

“We’ve been out for several hours now, and it is very frustrating,” said area resident Nancy Mendez. “I’m just glad we’re safe and everyone, my neighbors are safe, but we’re just trying to get back home.”

Plantation Police called in multiple agencies to assist in their search, but by 7 p.m., the scene was cleared, the bus drove off and the shooter was nowhere to be found at the time.

“There was a perimeter set up. We had dogs on the ground, and obviously, the chopper was up in the air,” said Plantation Police Detective Philip Toman. “The search lasted for quite a while, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to turn a suspect up.”

Porter was finally located and arrested on Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.