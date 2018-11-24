PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video shows the tense moments when an altercation between two men inside a Broward County Transit bus in Plantation escalated into gun violence, sending one of them to the hospital and triggering a search for the shooter.

According to Plantation Police, the incident took place near West Broward Boulevard and Nob Hill Road, at around 3 p.m., Saturday.

Surveillance video shows a heated altercation between the men while the bus was in motion. Seconds later, the shouting escalated into a physical fight.

The footage then shows one of the men, seen wearing a black Reebok shirt, holding a gun and firing one shot.

That gunshot sent passengers running for cover, as the shooter is seen grabbing his belongings and exiting the vehicle.

Updated description of suspect still outstanding in City of Plantation. Dark skin black male, 5'2 to 5'3 stocky build, late 20's early 30's, last seen wearing black Reebok shirt w/ white t-shirt underneath, frayed jean shorts. Subject had a lanyard type necklace & was carrying — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 24, 2018

Officials said the shooter fled the scene and remains at large. Police set up a perimeter and shut down West Broward Boulevard near Nob Hill Road.

Meanwhile, paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center as a Level 1 trauma alert.

As police searched for the gunman, some area residents were blocked from going home.

Plantation Police called in resources from multiple agencies, but by 7:30 p.m., the scene was cleared, the bus drove off, and the shooter was nowhere to be found.

In reference to the road and neighborhood closure in the area of West Broward Blvd and Nob Hill Road, the area has been reopened. Thank you for your patience. As always, if you see or hear anything suspicious, call the Plantation Police Department at 954-797-2100 or 9-1-1. — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) November 25, 2018

Police described the subject as a man in his late 20s or early 30s who stands 5 feet 2 inches or 5 feet 3 inches tall, has a stocky build and short low-cut hair. He was last seen wearing a black Reebok shirt with a white T-shirt underneath and frayed jean shorts. He had a lanyard-type necklace and was carrying a backpack.

Investigators hope the surveillance footage will help them find the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

