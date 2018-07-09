Video shows robber shooting clerk at SW Miami-Dade 7-Eleven

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Southwest Miami-Dade 7-Eleven shows the chilling moment the gunman opened fire on a clerk, even after she complied with his demands.

The footage shows the suspect, identified as Tavis Williams, walking into the convenience store, located at the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Moody Drive, July 2, at around 10:45 a.m.

Williams is seen pointing a nickel-plated pistol at employee Cherish Juarez and demanding the cash in the register. Shortly after, he is seen discharging the gun, striking the clerk.

Another camera caught Williams fighting with a male employee in the back office. He is later seen asking an employee to stuff the cash from the register in a paper sack.

Moments later, the suspect could be seen running out of the 7-Eleven in full view of petrified customers.

Another employee called her son and daughter and told them she had to hide in the freezer. “She had told me, ‘I’m hiding in the cooler right now,'” said her son, Christian Zelaya, “and I was asking her, ‘Why, Mom? Why are you hiding?’ She said, ‘No, there’s a gunman here.'”

“I was in shock. My hands were shaking. I didn’t know what to do,” said Juarez’s daughter, Martha Figueroa.

Police were able to track down and arrest Williams. On July 3, he appeared in bond court and was charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Renatha Francis described Juarez’s gunshot wound. “The bullet that struck victim Juarez went through her left arm and lodged into her chest cavity,” she said.

Juarez was the only victim hurt. She was airlifted to the hospital and is said to be recovering.

Williams was also charged with possession of a firearm while committing a felony. He remains behind bars.

