Video shows robber punching clerk at gas station near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) – Surveillance video captured a crook punching a gas station clerk during a robbery near Fort Lauderdale.

Three men could be seen approaching the gas station’s counter along Northwest 27th Avenue and Sixth Street, Thursday.

One man could be seen leaning in and punching the clerk, which sent him to the ground.

The crook then yanked the cash register from the counter and ran off.

Police said the other two men stole whatever items were in reach, including the clerk’s cellphone.

The cashier was taken to a local hospital with face injuries.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.