Video shows repeat North Lauderdale Peeping Tom peeking into women’s window

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale homeowner is speaking out after a man was caught on surveillance video peeking into her daughters’ bedroom windows, and she said this is not the first time he has targeted her family.

The Ring camera footage shows the Peeping Tom approaching the window of the 19 and 22-year-old sisters’ room, at around 1:45 a.m., Sunday. He is seen looking around to make sure no one is watching him, then leaning in to take a look inside.

“It makes me feel disgusted to know that someone is looking through your daughters’ window,” said the homeowner, who was not identified or showed her face on camera. “Your house should be safe for your children. You shouldn’t have to fear that someone is trespassing and looking at your children when they’re most vulnerable.”

What concerns the homeowner the most is that the perpetrator is showing no signs of stopping.

“It’s scary. It’s very scary to know that he keeps coming back,” she said.

The concerned mother said Sunday’s incident marks the second time the same man has targeted her home, which is located along Southwest 66th Avenue.

Doorbell camera video shows the subject walking away from the property on Nov. 30 and Dec. 5.

“When they’re sleeping, when they’re changing, when they’re coming out of the shower or just hanging out there, there shouldn’t be anyone at any window looking in, invading your privacy,” said the homeowner.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies came to the home on Monday to dust for fingerprints and search for clues.

The homeowner said, on each of the other two occasions the Peeping Tom came to the house at least one of her daughters was in her bedroom.

She had a word of warning to area residents.

“Know your surroundings, get a camera, ’cause you never know if this creeper’s out there doing it to other houses,” she said.

The victims’ family said neighbors have told them they’ve seen this man before.

If you recognize him or have any information that could help investigators, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

