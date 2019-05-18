Video shows police shocking armed man with Taser at Brickell Metrorail Station

MIAMI (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the moments police took a man into custody after, they said, he was spotted walking around a Metrorail station in Miami with a weapon.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call of a suspicious man at the Brickell station in the area of Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street, at around 3:30 p.m., Saturday.

The videos shows officers shocking the subject with a Taser, causing him to fall to the ground. The officers are then seen racing in to apprehend him.

A witness sent 7News a picture showing several officers surrounding the man.

Investigators have not specified what type of weapon the man was wielding.

It remains unclear if there were any injuries.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the incident.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.