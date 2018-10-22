Video shows pickup truck crashing into Oakland Park home

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A home surveillance camera recorded the moment a car crashed into a house in Oakland Park.

Video shows the truck crashing into the car port of the home, near Northwest 38th Street and Second Avenue on Sunday night.

“The whole concrete thing fell over,” said homeowner Robert Newell. “He’s lucky he didn’t kill anybody.”

Newell was at his friend’s house when he got a notification from his surveillance camera about the crash.

“I see a cop car, and I go, ‘OK, something’s wrong. I better get over there,'” Newell said.

Newell said the driver of the car was taken into custody.

“People need to think twice before they get in a car, you know?” Newell said. “He could have gone right through a house or killed somebody.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said this is not the driver’s first arrest, and he has never had a driver’s license in the State of Florida.

