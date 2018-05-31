Video shows officers hitting suspect during arrest in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s arrest in Hallandale Beach has some asking if police went too far in their takedown.

A 7News viewer, who did not want to be identified, captured video of the incident on Thursday afternoon as Hallandale Beach Police arrested a robbery suspect in the 900 block of West Hallandale Beach Blvd. The man, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Dunkelberger, is accused of stealing a cell phone.

The witness said the man was punched multiple times before he started recording video. At one point during the recording, the witness began yelling at the officers to stop hitting the man.

Video shows the officers appearing to take turns hitting the man with expandable batons multiple times while he is standing near the police cruiser, and once when he was on the ground.

“Doesn’t that hurt?” one person can be heard saying in the recording as the suspect screams in pain.

“He doesn’t deserve to be hit after, he’s on the ground,” the witness said to the officers. “He was on the ground and you’re hitting him. You want to see the footage?”

“Show him the footage!” Dunkelberger yelled toward the camera. “My head’s busted open!”

Witnesses told 7News the man was also punched with closed fists and hit in the head with handcuffs causing him to bleed, neither of which were captured on video.

Dunkelberger was reportedly taken from the scene in an ambulance. He was charged with one count of burglary to an unoccupied vehicle and resisting arrest without violence.

Hallandale Beach Police released a statement, saying, “We are aware of the video that was released to the media today. We ask the public and media to remain patient while we conduct a thorough and objective internal affairs investigation. We also would like the opportunity to obtain all video surveillance from the area.”

We are aware of the video that was released to the media today. We ask the public and media to remain patient while we conduct a thorough and objective internal affairs investigation. We also would like the opportunity to obtain all video surveillance from the area. — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) May 31, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.