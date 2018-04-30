Video shows neighbor rescuing 2 dogs who fell in Fort Lauderdale pool

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An alert neighbor rescued two dogs that wandered into a backyard at a Fort Lauderdale home and fell into the pool.

A struggling dog could be seen on video trying to get her head above water after falling into the pool in the neighbor’s backyard, Saturday morning.

“He’s scrambling, he can’t figure out how to get out,” said homeowner Tony Leon.

A second dog was seemingly distressed about the ordeal and tried to assist before falling into the shallow end of the pool.

“One of them just slipped and fell into the pool and it appeared that the other dog was trying to help his dog buddy,” Leon said, “and a few minutes later, he fell in.”

Leon said the ordeal began at 9 a.m. after he left his home near Southwest 21st Court and 36th Terrace and left the gate open for a few minutes. That’s when the two dogs wandered into his backyard.

“My neighbor next door, she made it just in time,” Leon said. “From what she told me, because I wasn’t home, she heard all this ruckus and splashing and she peeked through the fence and saw a dog. She’s aware that I don’t have a dog, and she just came unto the property and she went to reach for the dog. It kind of growled at her and she hesitated, but then she saw the collar, grabbed it and pulled it out.”

The dog who first fell in struggled to get out for 39 minutes before being rescued.

The neighbor did not know the dogs, but put aside her safety to help.

The dogs’ owner had no idea what happened but says they are OK.

