MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A spring break arrest in Miami Beach that was caught on video has sparked controversy.

Miami Beach Police officers took 21-year-old Jaylan Greene into custody near Ninth Street and Ocean Drive on Friday.

Cellphone video captured one of the officers punching the Michigan resident three times.

However, police argued Greene was drunk and reached for an officer’s waistband, prompting the law enforcer to strike him.

Greene was charged with disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer. He has since bonded out of jail.

The police department released a statement that reads, “Based on our preliminary review of the use of force, the officers’ actions were appropriate given the circumstances. It should also be noted that the defendant, after being released from jail, met with the arresting officer and apologized for his actions.”

