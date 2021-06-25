SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A video recorded by a Miami-Dade firefighter shows a new view of the search and rescue efforts taking place at the Surfside condo collapse.

The video is reportedly from Thursday.

In the video, an MDFR firefighter is heard saying, “Trying to save a lady trapped inside. We’ll see how it goes, man. Hopefully we get there. We can hear her from behind the walls, so we’re digging her out.”

Other firefighters in the background could be seen wading in the water as they make their way to wall.

As of Friday afternoon, the death count remains at four people. At least 35 people have been rescued and 159 remain unaccounted for.

Contrarily, 120 people have been accounted for.

Those who have missing loved ones should visit the Family Reunification Center at 9449 Collins Avenue or call 305-614-1819.

