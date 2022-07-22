OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - New video of a gruesome gas station attack showed a man pulling out one weapon after the other.

The attack happened near North Andrews Avenue and 38th Street on June 6.

Two men were seen exchanging words outside a 7-Eleven in Oakland Park.

One man pulled a machete from his sweat pants and appeared to threaten the other man with it.

The exchange continued and, eventually, the machete-wielding man walked away.

He came back moments later and pointed a gun at the victim.

He then shot him in the face, got into a car and took off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and, incredibly, survived.

Investigators are still trying to track down the gunman.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

