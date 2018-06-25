HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the man who was caught on surveillance video vandalizing a restaurant in Hollywood.

Footage from the June 15 incident shows the subject using a blunt object to strike the exterior of Miami Cheeks, located along Stirling Road, near North 56th Avenue.

The restaurant’s owner said the business has only been open for a couple of months.

If you have any information on this act of vandalism, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

