Video shows man tying gator to ATV, dragging it on road

(WSVN) - VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida wildlife officials are investigating a case of alligator abuse.

In a video that has since gone viral, a man can be seen dragging an 8-foot long alligator with an ATV. The video was taken on Wednesday, and officials said the man was with a group, near U.S. 1 in Volusia County.

In the video, officials added that the man appears to tie the gator to the back of his ATV before dragging it back and forth on the road.

“They are dangerous animals, and it could have turned out bad with the gentlemen being bitten and also bringing harm to the animal,” said Florida Wildlife Conservation officer Chad Webber.

Officials spent a month attempting to identify those in the video, and the FWC said once they finish the investigation, they may send the case over to the State Attorney’s office to press charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.