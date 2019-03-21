Video shows man threatening to shoot NW Miami-Dade supermarket manager

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video threatening to shoot a supermarket employee in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The security footage shows the subject arguing with a manager at the checkout counter at the Saveland Supermarket on Northwest 87th Street and 32nd Avenue, on Feb. 3.

Investigators said the man implied he had a gun and told the employee he was going to shoot him before he took off in a car.

Police later arrested the getaway driver, but they are still searching for the man in the video.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

