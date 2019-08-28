Video shows man swiping packages from South Miami home

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who was captured on surveillance video stealing two packages from a home in South Miami.

The security footage shows the subject hopping out of a black Nissan sedan outside of the home, located near Southwest 59th Avenue and 84th Street, Aug. 16.

The video shows the thief sprinting up to the porch and grabbing the boxes before running to the vehicle, showing them inside and taking off.

If you recognize the man or have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.